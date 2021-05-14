Floor & Decor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,823 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,426% compared to the average daily volume of 185 put options.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.