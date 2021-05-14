Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $32.12 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,965 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 122,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

