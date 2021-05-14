Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,052.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Fortinet worth $70,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 449.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 92,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,337. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.