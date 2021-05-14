Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.