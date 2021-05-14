Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $505,000 Investment in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.05% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,258. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.69 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $870.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.