Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 408 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $293.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

