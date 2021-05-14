Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 24,299 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

