Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.10. 604,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,887. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.21.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

