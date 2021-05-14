Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

FRU opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

