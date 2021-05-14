Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

FCX opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

