Frontier Price Tops $2.07 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00004086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $77.76 million and $34.58 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.