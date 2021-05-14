Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading Down 1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

