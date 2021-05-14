Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $217.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $216.40 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $895.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.