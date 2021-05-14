Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00602622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00237326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.38 or 0.01148891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.58 or 0.01203311 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,939,529 coins and its circulating supply is 937,439 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

