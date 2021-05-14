Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

