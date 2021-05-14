FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.78.

TSE:IFC opened at C$160.45 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.28. The firm has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

