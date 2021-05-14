FY2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will earn ($3.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

CNST stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

