FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

