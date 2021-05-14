FY2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT Raised by Desjardins (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$51.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

