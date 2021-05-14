FY2021 EPS Estimates for TVA Group Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TVA Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.62 million for the quarter.

TVA Group has a twelve month low of C$2.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

