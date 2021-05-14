FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Decreased by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $640.60 million, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

