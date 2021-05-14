FY2022 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “SECTOR PERFORM” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.15 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.75. 137,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 in the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

