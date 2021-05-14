FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 58,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

