GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

GME traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,440,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

