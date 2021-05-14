GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $158.69. 32,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,749,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

