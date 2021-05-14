Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 355,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,850,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.