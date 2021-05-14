Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,052,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 413,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 174,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

