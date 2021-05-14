Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.11. 346,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.87. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

