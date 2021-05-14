Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.60. The company had a trading volume of 464,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $886.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

