Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,446. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $189.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

