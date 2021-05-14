Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $255.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.