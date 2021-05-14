Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,649. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,718 shares of company stock valued at $25,471,596. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

