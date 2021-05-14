GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

TSE GDI opened at C$51.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.37.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

