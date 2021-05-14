GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

