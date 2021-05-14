General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

