General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

