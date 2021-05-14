Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,469. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

