Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GDLLF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 35,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

