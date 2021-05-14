GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $16.06. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a market cap of $934.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 383.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 863,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

