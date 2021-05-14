Getty Realty Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GTY)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Getty Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit