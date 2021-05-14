Getty Realty Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Getty Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

