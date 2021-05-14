Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LAND. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of LAND traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 443,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $661.32 million, a P/E ratio of -200.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.