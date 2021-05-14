GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Buys 10 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,341 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £134.10 ($175.20).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,291 ($16.87) per share, with a total value of £116.19 ($151.80).
  • On Monday, March 1st, Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,353.40 ($17.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £68.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,719 ($22.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

