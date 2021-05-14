GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit