Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

GPN opened at $197.44 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

