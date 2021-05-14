Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.
GPN opened at $197.44 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.59.
In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
