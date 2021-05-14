Global SPAC Partners Co.’s (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Quiet Period Set To End on May 19th

Global SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:GLSPU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 19th. Global SPAC Partners had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
GLSPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Global SPAC Partners has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.18.
Global SPAC Partners Company Profile
