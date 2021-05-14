Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $208.35. Globant has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.