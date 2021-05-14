Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $204.53, but opened at $220.00. Globant shares last traded at $219.93, with a volume of 1,418 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

