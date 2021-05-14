Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.
Globant stock traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 648,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. Globant has a 52-week low of $117.39 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
