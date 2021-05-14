Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Raised to $15.00

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

