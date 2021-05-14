Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 19,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,734,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.