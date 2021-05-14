Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 19,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,734,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 196,569 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit